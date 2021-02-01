Neighborhood artist dies after brutal street beating in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Broward County community is grieving after two men beat a local artist who later died at Hollywood Memorial Hospital of complications with his injuries.

David Levine was walking with a cart full of art supplies on Jan. 15 near his apartment at the Colony Club, 1900 Taylor St., in Hollywood, when the attack happened.

Levine, 70, was able to walk home and report the two attackers. Hollywood Police Department detectives are investigating the attack. They are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.