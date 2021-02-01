Pregnant woman shot on I-95 in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who is pregnant were traveling in a silver Mercedes-Benz just north of Hallandale Beach Boulevard when they were shot at just after 1 a.m.

Troopers said the couple was traveling in the left lane when a silver Chevrolet SUV approached the vehicle from the right side and shot multiple times into their car.

The man driving the Mercedes swerved to the left and entered the express lanes to avoid the shooter and then contacted authorities.

Troopers said the woman was shot once in the right thigh.

She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevy SUV continued traveling north on I-95 without stopping.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

The incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Crime Investigations and Intelligence.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has further information is asked to call the FHP by dialing *347.

