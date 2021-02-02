BSO: Man arrested for impersonating deputy

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Deerfield Beach man was arrested over the weekend for impersonating a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, authorities said.

According to authorities, Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious person in the 2200 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard said deputies responded to the area and met with an employee who said a man, later identified as Carlwell Wilson, 58, approached her in a dark-colored van and identified himself as a BSO deputy.

She said Wilson displayed a badge and was wearing a white T-shirt with an emblem on it that made the woman believe he was in fact a deputy and that she wasn’t free to leave.

It’s unclear what caused her to realize he wasn’t a law enforcement official.

Detectives later obtained a warrant for Wilson’s arrest and he was taken into custody on Saturday in Pompano Beach.

He faces charges of impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment.

Wilson remains held at the Broward County Main Jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond.