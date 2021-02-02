Officials hoping to provide smoother access for those seeking second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI – Major concerns continue to grow regarding the spread of COVID-19 variants both locally and nationwide.

Vaccination appointments remain in extremely high demand across South Florida.

There were continued concerns and confusion among Florida residents anxious to schedule their second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Marsha San Filippo told Local 10 got her first shot at Marlins Park.

She’s anxious after seeing several seniors were turned away for their second dose at Hard Rock Stadium Friday because they did not have an appointment.

“Do I need an actual appointment time? How do I get an actual appointment time? There seemed to be actually no answers with regard to that,” she said.

That issue has since been resolved, with a spokesperson explaining that, after talking to state officials, moving forward anyone unable to make an appointment at state sites like Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park can bring ID and the card showing they are due and get their shot.

Ad

“It was just literally impossible to either speak to someone and get an answer or to find online what the circumstances were,” said San Filippo.

Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about what people can expect from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the next shot that could become vaccine approved for rollout.

“Johnson & Johnson basically takes this virus and transforms it from something that could be life threatening to certain people to something that you will absolutely be able to deal with,” DeSantis said. “Not only won’t you die, but you won’t even be able to go to the hospital.”