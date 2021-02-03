FBI agents killed in Sunrise were ‘genius’ and ‘really cared’

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey posted this tribute to fallen South Florida FBI Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Scott O’Dell knew FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

Two years ago, while on vacation, O’Dell’s wife decided she would stay in her native Colombia with their son. He says the boy was abducted.

“That’s where I met Laura Schwartzenberger. She was my FBI agent,” O’Dell says. “She was really a great agent and a great human being.”

Schwartzenberger, 43, and fellow Special Agent Daniel Alfin, 36, were shot dead Tuesday executing a search warrant in Sunrise as part of a child pornography case.

The suspect, who took his own life after killing those agents and injuring three others, has been identified as 55-year-old David Lee Huber.

O’Dell remembers Schwartzenberger as a good listener, who always took his phone calls and understood the human condition. He felt she really cared.

“She obviously had a very deep love and understanding for children and children’s rights,” O’Dell said.

Schwartzenberger joined the FBI in 2005. She lived in Coral Springs and is survived by her husband and two children.

Alfin also worked on cases to protect children, He joined the FBI in their Albany office in 2009.

In 2018, he was awarded the director’s award for exceptional work in Operation Pacifier, which busted the people behind a notorious child pornography website.

“He was, in essence, a cyber expert, borderline genius when it comes to cyber matters,” said Andrew Vale, the former Special Agent in Charge in Albany.

How to help

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Schwartzenberger’s family. Click here to access it.

Her CrossFit gym in Coral Springs is also doing fundraisers. See below for more information: