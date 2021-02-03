FBI still searching for evidence at scene of deadly Sunrise raid

SUNRISE, Fla. – Police were still guarding the entrance of a gated community in Sunrise on Wednesday morning, a day after the execution of a search warrant there turned deadly, with two FBI special agents killed in the line of duty and another three wounded.

The crime scene from that shooting is still active, hours after the suspect was confirmed dead, with sources saying he killed himself.

The suspect has still not been identified.

The agents killed were Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36, both of whom had spent years fighting crimes against children in South Florida.

Two other agents were hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the FBI said. A third injured agent was treated at the scene and didn’t require hospitalization.

Sky 10 video showed members of the FBI searching for evidence Wednesday morning at the Water Terrace apartment complex in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Blvd.

Bullet holes were visible in the window of the apartment.

Agents were executing a search warrant for a child pornography investigation when they came under fire.

“That woke us up at 6 o’clock with the pop, pop, pop,” said Christopher Deiner, who heard the shooting. “And then we got out of bed and came over here and once we opened the door, we heard five more, six more pop, pop, pop sounds.”

Kemiya Blacksheare, who also heard the shooting, said: “I feel sad when I saw, especially, for both of them, but especially for the woman. All she was doing was her job.”

We’re learning the gunman was watching the FBI through his ring doorbell camera. He barricaded himself inside his home and shot himself to death, sources said.

Sky 10 video from Tuesday shows the armored vehicle that broke the gate and a pool of blood on the patio.

Questions are swirling about whether the FBI could have been more prepared as they closed in on the suspect’s home.

Agents did not come with a SWAT team for protection.

The FBI says they are investigating every angle of the shooting to see what went wrong and if there is anything that can be learned.

