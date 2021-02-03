Suspect of violent crimes against children who killed 2 FBI agents worked as computer consultant

SUNRISE, Fla. – The law enforcement community is grieving FBI Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin.

They are also waiting for updates on two other agents who were hospitalized after a man believed to be a computer consultant fired at them on Tuesday in Sunrise.

The suspect in violent crimes against children and child pornography case had surveillance cameras at the Water Terrace Apartments, 10000 Reflections Blvd. W., Apt. 102.

The FBI’s inspection division is investigating the fatal shooting on Wednesday. Records show the computer consultant who lived at the apartment got divorced in 2016 and he was the father of two children.

Schwartzenberger, 43, and Alfin, 36, specialized in investigating crimes against children and they were outside of the computer consultant’s apartment to serve a federal search warrant when they were killed.

President Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, FBI Agents Association President Brian O’Hare, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro, and FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock hailed the agents killed as heroes.

Ad

Schwartzenberger was a married mother of two and Alfin was the married father of a child.

“They put their lives on the line and that’s a hell of a price to pay,” Biden said. “My heart aches for the families.”