Miami-Dade LGBTQ community debating new version of rainbow pride flag

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is a fight brewing to replace the pride flag with something more inclusive, but some in the Miami-Dade County LGBTQ community to don’t want it flying at County Hall.

It’s the most iconic, global symbol of lesbian gay bisexual trans and queer pride, and the fight for equality for all.

But the historic rainbow flag is now facing a question of whether it should be replaced with a new progressive pride flag, hailed as a more inclusive symbol with black, brown, pink, white and light blue stripes, representing the most marginalized within the LGBTQ community.

People of color and transgender.

The flag has already gone up in Hollywood and Miami Beach.

Now, the Miami Dade County LGBTQ advisory board is debating whether they should follow.

Update: Late Wednesday afternoon the advisory board voted 9-to-2 in favor of replacing the rainbow flag with the new, progressive flag at the county building during pride month.