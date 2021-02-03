Police-involved shooting in NE Miami-Dade leaves 1 injured, according to FHP

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed to Local 10 that an investigation is underway in a shooting that involved one of their officers.

Sky 10 was over the scene just before 3 p.m. Wednesday where there was a heavy police presence and crime-scene tape at the intersection of Northeast 186th Street and Dixie Highway. Police said the incident happened at Miami Gardens Drive and West Dixie Highway.

A FHP cruiser could be seen with its door open and bullet holes on the driver’s side window.

One witness said he saw what happened. “The driver just got out of a car and walked up to the (trooper’s car) window and shot,” Matthew Cooper told Local 10′s Roy Ramos.

Cooper said the man who got out of the car did not seem like he was “in his right mind.”

At this time, FHP will only confirm that one person was injured in the shooting. We spotted fire rescue transporting that person to Aventura Medical Center. The officer was not injured, according to FHP.

Ad

(Local 10 has a crew headed to the scene. Local 10 and Local10.com will continue to update this developing story.)