Utility truck catches fire on I-595 near Hiatus Road

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie Fire Rescue officials responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 near Hiatus Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 7 a.m. as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Heavy smoke was coming from the front of the vehicle.

Traffic was backed up in the area, although several lanes were slowly getting by.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear, and it’s unclear whether any injuries were reported.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.