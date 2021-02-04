$5,000 reward offered for information in Little Havana murder

MIAMI, Fla. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of who murdered a 34-year-old woman found dead in a Little Havana neighborhood last Wednesday.

Miami police say Jane Elizabeth Humphreys was the victim who was discovered by neighbors lying in a pool of blood on the street.

It was around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 when a witness said he stepped outside because he thought he heard fireworks, then realized that it was the sound of about seven gunshots. “It was a high-caliber weapon because it was very loud,” the man said.

Police responded to find Humphreys in the road with a gunshot wound to her head in the area of Southwest 35th Avenue and 5th Street.

Neighbors were too scared to show their faces or have their identities revealed, but told us what they witnessed that night.

“I came and I saw a person lying down. I yelled out to call 911.”

The neighbor is still horrified by what happened. “(The street) was full of blood. I think the fire department cleaned it,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.