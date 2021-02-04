Family, 5 dogs escape from Miramar home during fire

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A family and their five dogs were able to get out of their home in time Wednesday after a fire erupted inside.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on Riviera Drive and Miramar Boulevard.

The homeowner, Carlos Perez, told Local 10 News that he was watching TV when the fire erupted inside the bedroom closet.

He said he initially tried to extinguish the flames himself with a fire extinguisher, but the fire started getting larger so he woke up his family.

“We were able to all get out. My wife, my son, his fiancée and our pets,” Perez said. “Thank the Lord, everyone is OK. This is all materialistic. It can be replaced, it can be fixed.”

While Perez believes the fire was due to an electrical issue, Miramar Fire Rescue officials have not yet determined the official cause of the blaze.

The American Red Cross is assisting the Perez family, as there is too much damage inside the home for them to return to it at this time.