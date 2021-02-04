Police search for driver who fatally hit victim and dragged him down Miami road

MIAMI – A man was killed after being struck by a car and dragged.

Detectives believe the person driving the car hit and dragged a man on purpose before getting away.

25-year-old Jader Zeledon Ruiz died from his injuries.

The cruel crime was caught on camera.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the parking lot of a small shopping center off Southwest 11th Street and 27th Avenue.

The surveillance video from that night was released by the Miami Police Department.

“We’re putting this video out there in hopes that someone will not only recognize this vehicle but also has information on the person responsible,” said Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallet.

According to police, Ruiz was trying to break up an argument between the driver and another person.

Police said the red car strikes Ruiz, drags him, then hits two parked cars before driving off, leaving the victim with fatal injuries.

“The victim was a young man, he was left there almost lifeless,” said Fallet. “He was transported to the hospital where he later died.”

Police believe the car that struck Ruiz was a red 2013 to 2016, Mercedes Benz CLA. They believe the car has extensive front end damage and that someone out there can lead them to it, and the driver.

“The only thing we can give back to this family is putting the person who did this behind bars,” Fallet said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.