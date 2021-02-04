Sketch shows man wanted in Miami-Dade sexual assault

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Police have released a sketch of a man wanted in a sexual assault in hopes the public can help identify him.

Investigators say that at about 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 20, the man tried to rape a woman in the area of NE 92nd Street and NE 6th Avenue.

The woman was walking north on NE 6 Avenue when the man shoved her to the ground, detectives say. The victim fought with him and ran away.

He was wearing a black hoodie, which covered his head and part of his face, investigators say.

He’s believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, standing about 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-9 and weighing between 160-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or the Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300.