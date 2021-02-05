3 thieves involved in coin laundry burglary in Miami

MIAMI – Police are searching for three thieves who broke into a coin laundry business in Miami early Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows a white car pulling up to the 24-hour Magic Cycle Laundry at 6071 W. Flagler St. around 3:30 a.m.

Two people get out, but their intentions are not to put in a load of clothes.

“I saw them in the camera. What they were doing, they were just breaking in -- breaking everything,” said Glen Cabezas, who owns the business.

The video shows one man in a white shirt taking a quick look around and then smashing the glass door with a hammer.

Both burglars enter the business and one swipes some detergent and a basket of random clothes and walks out.

Meanwhile, the other thief was looking for cash.

Both men used a sledgehammer to break into an iron gate inside the business.

“They just took $300 from the cash register and some clothing for people,” Cabezas said. “We do wash and fold for people.”

Before they left, the duo targeted another door, but there was just some mechanical equipment in that room. The third person involved, the driver of the getaway car, was seen stuffing the trunk before they pulled away.

“It’s bad man,” Cabezas said. “It’s really, really, really depressing.”

Cabezas cleaned up the mess left behind and showed Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton what was destroyed. He said he’s glad no customers were inside when this happened.

“Hopefully we get them, we get them out of the streets because they’ll going to keep doing these things,” he said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.