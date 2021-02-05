Inmate tries sweet talking judge in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – An inmate in Broward County appeared in a virtual hearing Thursday and was captured on camera sweet talking a judge, or at least trying to.

“Judge, you are so gorgeous. I just have to tell you. You’re gorgeous,” Demetrius Lewis told Judge Tabitha Blackmon.

“Thank you, Mr. Lewis,” Blackmon responded.

But the judge cut Lewis off as he attempted to continue complimenting her.

“Alright Mr. Lewis, flattery will get you everywhere, but maybe not here,” she told him.

According to authorities, Lewis was arrested on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and possession of ecstasy.

He’s being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.