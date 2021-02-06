Exotic car breaks into pieces and bursts into flames after slamming into tree in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale residents were left in shock Sunday morning following a violent crash in their neighborhood.

Those residents watched from their homes after a car crashed into tree and bursts into flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Cell phone video taken just after the crash showed the car, which Fort Lauderdale police said was a McLaren, engulfed in flames and split into several pieces.

“Three parts of the car and there was a guy in the front and a guy in the back, and the engine was right here burning up and it exploded three times,” said witness Cody Teague.

Teague told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that he was home with his fiancé when he could hear the super car traveling west, down Northeast 13th Street near 2nd Avenue.

“It sounded like they revved up and lost control, and we heard a squeal and then the loudest explosion I have ever heard,” Teague said.

Investigators said both the driver and passenger were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Local 10 has learned the driver is still being treated for his injuries but the passenger did not survive.

“There was flames 30 feet high,” Teague said.

Hours later, charred asphalt, damaged road signs and debris could be seen scattered along the neighborhood street.

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the single car crash as witnesses remain traumatized by the deadly wreck.

“It was really sad,” said Teague. “(My fiancé) was praying. I was praying, and we both were in shock it was horrible.”

Authorities have not released the name of the victim in the crash. Police said they are looking into whether alcohol played a factor.