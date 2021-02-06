FBI, family, friends salute slain FBI Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at memorial

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A memorial was held Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium for an FBI special agent who was killed in one of the deadliest days in the bureau’s history.

Special agent Laura Schwartzenberger was 43-years-old and committed to cracking down on criminals who hurt kids or exploited others online.

“There are no good words to make sense of a loss like this,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray, who called the agent “a true American hero.”

After a law enforcement processional led to the stadium in the pouring rain, upon arrival there was an hour-long weather delay, but then the bagpipes played and the service dedicated to a mother, friend, and law-enforcement professional spoke of Schwartzenberger’s personal and professional accomplishments.

“It was here in Miami she found her calling,” Wray said.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance were: Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Elizabeth Sherwood Randall, and members of local and federal enforcement and first responders.

“A dear friend, a doting wife, to make any parent proud. Laura, you bless the light of each and every person you touch. We will never forget you,” said Schwartzenberger’s friend Brenda Chavez.

She and special agent Daniel Alfin were serving a warrant at an apartment in Sunrise Tuesday morning. The suspect, David Lee Huber, the focus of a child porn investigation, was watching from surveillance cameras and then opened fire.

Three FBI agents were wounded and Schwartzenberger and Alfin shot and killed before Huber would turn the gun on himself. Sunrise police had been called to Huber’s apartment in the past.

“She died the way she lived. Serving her community and keeping kids safe,” said Wray.

