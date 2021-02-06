Watch memorial services for FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin on Local10.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Two heroic FBI special agents are being memorialized this weekend in South Florida after they were killed serving a warrant in a violent crimes against children case Tuesday in Sunrise.

The service for Laura Schwartzenberger is Saturday at 2 p.m. and one for Daniel Alfin is Sunday at 2 p.m. Both are at Hard Rock Stadium.

Neither is open to the public.

Video streams will be added to top of this page.

The agents are being lauded as heroes in the South Florida community and beyond after spending years fighting crimes against children.

That’s what they were doing Tuesday morning when a suspect opened fire, killing them and injuring three other FBI agents.

More about the agents

Schwartzenberger, originally from Colorado, joined the FBI in 2005 and her initial assignment was with the FBI’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, office before she was assigned to FBI Miami in 2010.

An avid CrossFit participant, she lived in Coral Springs and is survived by her husband and two sons. She was 43.

A private wake was held for Schwartzenberger on Friday in Coral Springs. (See her obituary page here.)

Alfin, a New York native, joined the FBI in their Albany office in 2009 and was assigned to Miami in 2017.

In 2018, he was awarded the director’s award for exceptional work in Operation Pacifier, which busted the people behind a notorious child pornography website.

He lived in Weston and is survived by his wife and one child. He was 36.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Schwartzenberger from sunrise to sunset Saturday at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, City Hall of Parkland and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

To honor Alfin, flags will be flown at half-staff Sunday from sunrise to sunset at the Broward County Courthouse, the City Hall of Weston at the State Capitol.

Members of Congress held a moment of silence for the agents Thursday on Capitol Hill. They were also honored at Thursday night’s Florida Panthers game, and President Joe Biden praised their bravery earlier this week.

How to help

You can support the families through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Born out of the Sept. 11 tragedy, the foundation is helping by paying off the mortgages for the fallen agents’ families. Click here for more information on how to donate.

Another GoFundMe page to support Schwartzenberger’s family is posted here.

Her CrossFit gym in Coral Springs is also doing a fundraiser and selling merchandise. Click here for more information.

Traffic advisory

The Broward Sheriff’s Office shared the following traffic advisories ahead of the memorial services this weekend.

SATURDAY TRAFFIC ADVISORY: At approximately 1 p.m., a procession will begin at the Sawgrass Expressway and University Drive. The procession will travel onto the Florida Turnpike and arrive at Hard Rock Stadium around 1:45 p.m.

SUNDAY TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Beginning Sunday morning, Taft Street in Hollywood will be shut down between North State Road 7 to the east and North 64th Avenue to the west. At approximately 1 p.m., the procession will begin in this area, traveling south on North 64th Avenue to Pines Boulevard. The procession will then head east to the Florida Turnpike before heading south to Hard Rock Stadium, arriving at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Drivers are reminded that COVID-19 testing will be occurring in the east side parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium, so this area will be congested on Saturday and Sunday. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel.