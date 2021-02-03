Biden honors FBI agents killed in Sunrise

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said he and his administration were grieving after a child porn suspect killed two FBI agents and injured three on Tuesday in Sunrise.

“They put their lives on the line and that’s a hell of a price to pay,” Biden said.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the FBI agents killed while serving a federal search warrant as Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin. FBI Miami Special Agent In Charge Michael D. Leverock said two of the injured were hospitalized.

“My heart aches for the families,” Biden said.

Schwartzenberger, 43, of Colorado, and Alfin, 36, of New York both specialized in FBI cases involving crimes against children. Leverock said Schwartzenberger was a mother of two and Alfin had one child.

“The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery,” “Wray said in a statement.