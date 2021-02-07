COVID-19: Who’s been vaccinated? Check the numbers for local counties

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – (Our new chart will update the number of people vaccinated in four South Florida counties.)

Data from the Florida Department of Health is updated daily and includes numbers of people who have received the first dose and have received a second dose to be completely vaccinated.

This chart will be updated daily.

County As of Date First Dose Series completed Total Broward 2/06 105,436 53,217 158,653 Miami/Dade 2/06 104,345 88,933 193,278 Monroe 2/06 4,479 3,127 7,606 Palm Beach 2/06 134,605 51,432 186,037 State of Florida 2/06 1,324,705 627,235 1,951,940

* Data in this summary pertain to COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and have been issued an Emergency Use Authorization. The data summarize the number of people who have received either their first dose or have completed the series for a COVID-19 vaccine. A person can only be counted in one category, first dose or series complete. After individuals receive their second dose, they are moved from the first dose column to the series completed column.

Ad

RELATED LINKS:

Where to get vaccinated: Miami-Dade County | Broward County

Florida’s pre-registration system for those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine: Click here.

Seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers can visit miamidade.gov/vaccine for more information and click here to access the page to request a vaccine appointment through the county.

Weekly COVID-19 testing numbers in Broward and Miami-Dade County cities