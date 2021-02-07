73ºF

Ad

Local News

Crime investigation underway in Pompano Beach

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Pompano Beach, Broward County, Crime

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Swarms of police and plenty of detectives have been at the scene since the middle of the night in a neighborhood in Pompano Beach.

Information on the incident at this time is limited, but initial reports that called police to the scene Sunday at Northwest 4th Street and 23rd Avenue was reportedly either a shooting or a stabbing. That has not yet been confirmed by officials.

Local 10 News is at the scene and we are working to confirm details with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Broward’s Sheriff’s Office mobile command unit is on site. Local 10′s crews spotted several detectives taking photos in the home’s driveway.

(Local 10 and Local10.com will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.)

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: