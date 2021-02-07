Police: Woman charged in South Beach stabbing

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman is charged with attempted second-degree murder after a stabbing on Friday in South Beach, according to Miami Beach Police.

Witnesses said two women were fighting near the intersection of 14th Street and Washington Avenue early Friday evening.

Police have identified the suspect in the violent attack as 27-year-old Jasmine Bradley. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, officers found a woman injured near the intersection of 13th Street and Collins Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as Bradley, was nearby, according to Rodriguez.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was in stable condition.