Flip-flops: Broward Teachers Union sends literal message to Superintendent Robert Runcie

TAMARAC, Fla. – Teachers in Broward County are sharing their coronavirus concerns with the public.

Those educators believe Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie’s direction keeps flip-flopping, which is putting teachers at risk.

That’s why thousands of pairs of flip flops are being delivered to community and business leaders, each one with a message about teacher safety in the classroom.

“The pun is intended, flip-flopping around,” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco. “You say one thing, you say another. You mean one thing, you mean another.”

Runcie has been adamant that all teachers must be back in the classroom despite the fact that only about 40 percent of students are doing in-person learning.

Two weeks ago, an arbitration order sided with the school district, saying schools may require teachers to return to the classroom to meet operational needs.

According to the superintendent, Broward Schools has allowed more than 600 teachers with underlying health issues to remain teaching online.

The school district had originally granted 1,700 teachers the ability to teach remotely.

“Our schools aren’t sources of spread for the pandemic,” Runcie said.

It looks like the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention agrees with Runcie.

“The data from schools suggest there is very little transmission that is happening within the schools, especially when there is masking and distancing occurring,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC Director said when there is transmission in schools, it is likely the virus was brought in from the community.

“If we want to get our schools open and our schools open safely and well, the best way to do that is to decrease the community spread,” she said.