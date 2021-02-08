Death threat made against spokesperson for Florida chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The spokesperson for the South Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said he was threatened online Monday and has spoken with the FBI.

“I took this threat very serious,” Wilfredo Ruiz told Local 10 in a Skype interview.

The threat, which was in the comments section of an online article, reads: “Self-hating Puerto Rican. An infidel, he should be beheaded.”

The threat came in the comments section of an article critical of Ruiz in Frontpagemag.org, penned by former congressional candidate Joe Kaufman.

“It’s wrong to threaten anyone,” Kaufman said. “I don’t agree with it at all.”

Kaufman tells Local 10 he will be asking the publisher to remove it the comment.