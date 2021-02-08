All the fixins: Man was selling drugs out of his Broward hot dog shop, BSO says

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A police raid was seen taking place outside a popular restaurant in Pompano Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the owner of that restaurant was serving more than just food. He allegedly was selling several different kinds of drugs.

BSO investigators collected a bag filled with $18,000 in cash and a slew of illegal drugs from cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana, as well as a variety of prescription pills.

Authorities said the items belonged to Louis Younglove Sr. According to BSO, Younglove was selling drugs inside of his restaurant Chi-Town Chicago Italian Beef and Hot Dogs (334 E McNab Road).

They conducted a traffic stop Thursday, Feb. 4 and arrested Younglove, along with his 24-year-old son Adam Younglove, who was found in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.

On the same day of his arrest, detectives executed a search warrant on Younglove’s Oakland Park home. Authorities said they found even more drugs and nearly half a million dollars in cash.

Ad

Younglove is facing 20 criminal charges with a bond set at more than $1,000,000.