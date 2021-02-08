78ºF

All clear given after threats called in to Coral Springs schools

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Sky 10 over Imagine Charter School in Coral Springs.
Sky 10 over Imagine Charter School in Coral Springs. (WPLG)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Two schools were temporarily evacuated Monday morning after receiving “code black” threats, Coral Springs police confirmed.

According to authorities, a bomb threat was called in to Imagine Charter at 9001 Westview Drive.

Police said Coral Park Elementary at 8401 Westview Drive also received a threat.

Authorities said the all clear was given at both schools by 10:30 a.m. They are advising parents to “continue to monitor (the) school communication system for additional updates.”

According to police, an unknown male made the bomb threat at Imagine Charter, claiming that an explosive device had been left at the school.

A perimeter was established as the school was evacuated, but no device was found.

No other details were immediately released.

