All clear given after threats called in to Coral Springs schools

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Two schools were temporarily evacuated Monday morning after receiving “code black” threats, Coral Springs police confirmed.

According to authorities, a bomb threat was called in to Imagine Charter at 9001 Westview Drive.

Police said Coral Park Elementary at 8401 Westview Drive also received a threat.

Authorities said the all clear was given at both schools by 10:30 a.m. They are advising parents to “continue to monitor (the) school communication system for additional updates.”

According to police, an unknown male made the bomb threat at Imagine Charter, claiming that an explosive device had been left at the school.

A perimeter was established as the school was evacuated, but no device was found.

Coral Springs residents, please be advised there is a road closure at University and Westview. Westview east and westbound has been closed. Please avoid the area until further notice. Updates will be made as information is available. pic.twitter.com/7LmZLlJUjw — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 8, 2021

No other details were immediately released.

