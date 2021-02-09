Woman in custody after juvenile, elderly man injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning and left two people injured.

Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw said in an email to Local 10 News that officers responded to a shooting just before 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest 31st Court. While at the scene, they heard gunshots in the immediate area and ran over to investigate.

According to Greenlaw, the officers encountered an armed female in the front yard of a home and ordered her to drop the weapon.

She said the suspect complied and was taken into custody.

Greenlaw confirmed that a juvenile and an elderly man were injured in the shooting.

She said the juvenile was hospitalized in critical condition, while the elderly man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

She said the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature.

“Detectives will be in the area piecing together the details of what exactly occurred prior to the arrival of our officers,” Greenlaw said.

The identities of the suspect and victims have not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting also remains unclear at this time.