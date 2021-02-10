BSO: DUI suspect was driving with her 2 children in car when she killed pedestrian

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman was arrested Tuesday on multiple DUI charges, months after she fatally struck a pedestrian in Pompano Beach.

According to her arrest report, Jeanie Wilkins, 27, was heading west in a 2015 Dodge Journey SUV along Northeast 24th Street, approaching North Federal Highway just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020, when her SUV veered from the roadway and traveled onto a sidewalk, striking a 69-year-old man, as well as a bus bench, concrete garbage can and a tree just south of the intersection.

Authorities said Wilkins’ two children were in the SUV with her.

Wilkins and her children were not injured, but the impact of the collision caused the pedestrian to land a short distance away from the initial crash site and into the parking lot of a nearby business, deputies said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel transported the pedestrian to Broward Health North, where he later died.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote in Wilkins’ arrest report that she remained at the scene and he could smell an alcoholic beverage on her breath.

He wrote that Wilkins admitted to drinking two Yuengling beers while at the beach and she agreed to submit a voluntary blood draw.

Authorities said the results came back on Jan. 20 and showed she had a blood-alcohol level of .134%.

The toxicology report also revealed that she had THC in her system, the report stated.

Wilkins faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, DUI while accompanied by a person less than 18 and DUI with damage to property or a person.