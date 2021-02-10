Crash leaves pickup, big rig covered in fertilizer in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck walked away from the scene of a crash Wednesday morning in Hollywood that left the pickup and a big rig covered in fertilizer.

The crash occurred off Sheridan Street near 20th Avenue.

The driver of the big rig told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that he was hauling fertilizer while traveling west along Sheridan Street when he saw a red pickup truck speeding in the other direction.

He said that driver lost control, crossed over the median and crashed in front of a home.

The man said his big rig was not actually struck, but he had to come to a quick stop to avoid being hit, which caused the fertilizer to spill out, covering his truck and the pickup truck.

He said the driver of the pickup casually walked away from the scene after the crash, appearing to try not to draw attention to himself.

“When he got out of his truck with a rifle, I just started hiding,” the big rig driver said. “He started going down the street.”

“Did you see the rifle he was carrying?” Kelly asked.

“It was a rifle case,” the driver responded.

Westbound lanes on Sheridan Street were shut down after the crash.

A police helicopter was over the scene as authorities searched for the driver.

Anyone with information about that driver is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.