Videos show apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile

MIAMI – Witnesses shared videos on Tuesday of what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile off Florida’s Atlantic coast, but the U.S. Navy had yet to release a statement on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s maritime advisory system issued warnings about “hazardous operations” in the Atlantic Ocean and missile operations in the Pacific.

The advisory’s hazardous-area coordinates were east of Port Canaveral and further south near Ascension Island. There were witnesses as far north as Christiansburg, Virginia, and as far south as the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, the Trident II long-range submarine-launched nuclear missile has an operational range of about 7,000 miles.

Michael Hollender reported seeing it from Palm Beach County and said it was moving really quickly. According to the U.S. Naval Institute, hypersonic missiles can travel about one mile per second.