Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Andrews Avenue.

Shoes and other belongings were spread across the street after the crash.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene told Local 10 News that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was hospitalized. BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis later confirmed that the victim died at the hospital.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal hit-and-run.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.