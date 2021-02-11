5 people linked to Proud Boys in Capitol riot arrested on conspiracy charges

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing group, while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Justice Department unsealed conspiracy charges against five people associated with the Proud Boys on Thursday. CNN reported that it is the latest and largest move against the far-right group’s coordinated role in the insurrection last month.

Christopher Kuehne, Willliam Chrestman, Louis Enrique Colon, all of Kansas City, and Felicia Konold and Cory Konold of Arizona are charged with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding along with other offenses that took place at the Capitol building on January 6. They were arrested early Thursday, according to reports.

The affidavit stated that there was probable cause that the subjects “conspired together.”

In the complaint, an FBI agent described how the group “moved closely to each other” once inside the Capitol and wore pieces of fluorescent orange tape affixed to their clothing or gear. They also appeared to gesture and communicate to one another before and while inside the Capitol in a coordinated effort.

The complaint also stated that Chrestman arrived with a respirator and wooden club or axe handle disguised as a flag.

(See the 29-page complaint below.)

The conspiracy charge underscores authorities’ focus on the Proud Boys, a number of whom have already been charged in recent weeks, CNN reported.