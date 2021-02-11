Woman fatally struck by car on I-95 while trying to cross highway

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A woman was fatally struck by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach while attempting to cross the highway, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Copans Road.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said the pedestrian was struck in the center lane.

All northbound lanes were shut down after the crash.

By 7 a.m., traffic was slowly getting by in the left shoulder.

No other details were immediately released.

