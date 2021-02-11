Worker dies after steel beam falls on him in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A worker is dead after an accident at a steel fabrication plant in Oakland Park.

Local 10 News learned that a worker was welding a beam when it became dislodged and fell on top of him.

Workers nearby saw the panic and commotion that followed.

It happened just before noon Thursday in the 700 block of East Prospect Road.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies rushed to the scene as well as Oakland Park Fire Rescue.

An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is underway to find out how the accident might have happened.

The name of the victim has not been released.