Caught on camera: Man jumps into store’s giant fish tank at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, Fla. – It was a dangerous dip and an antic at a store at the Dolphin Mall that is strictly discouraged.

Caught on camera, a man is seen climbing up along the side of the giant fish tank at Bass Pro Shops before jumping in and making a big splash.

Just moments before, an employee is heard telling the man to come down, but he ignores the warnings.

Bass Pro Shops told Local 10 that the stunt was to draw attention saying that “we are deeply concerned about attempts to promote and sensationalize incidents of this nature. The ‘viewer’ who created the video was clearly an accomplice with an understanding it was going to happen. "

Bass officials warned of showing the video: “Giving additional visibility to an illegal and dangerous activity like this is irresponsible as it can spur copycat attempts that result in serious injury.”

The company’s statement said: “Our stores host more than 200 million visitors annually and provide a safe, fun experience for families who share our respect for wildlife. This incident is illegal, dangerous and highly discouraged. We work with law enforcement to investigate all individuals who personally attempt or are involved with such activities.

No word on what charges the man is facing. Bass Pro Shops referred our questions to local law enforcement.