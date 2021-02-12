FDLE joins fatal shooting investigation in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers joined a fatal shooting investigation on Friday in Coral Gables.

Officer Kelly Denham, a spokeswoman for the Coral Gables Police Department, said the crime scene was near the intersection of Mantua Avenue and Alahambra Circle.

Officers warned drivers to avoid the area of South Alhambra Circle and Blue Road. The crime scene included two silver vehicles: A Chrysler minivan with bullet holes and a pickup truck.

Officers placed a yellow tarp inside the minivan. The driver’s side window was shattered and there was glass on the ground and on the driver’s seat.

Denham also said the Coral Gables Police Department turned over the crime scene to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Traffic Alert: Ongoing investigation in the area of South Alhambra Circle and Blue Road. Please seek an alternate route. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.