Local 10 morning anchor Jacey Birch still quarantining, shares her COVID-19 experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Local 10′s Jacey Birch, who tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, said she continues to isolate after not receiving two consecutive negative tests.

Birch told her co-anchor Eric Yutzy and Local 10′s Kristi Krueger, who has been filling in mornings for Birch that she has “no idea” how she got the virus.

“No one in my circle tested positive. I was the only one. I couldn’t even contract trace it down to what friend or where I may have gotten it from,” said Birch.

Her son, Jupiter, isolated for 2 weeks, too, she said.

Birch said she feels like she is one of the “lucky ones” after suffering only mild symptoms from the virus.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering in the hospital or at home with horrible symptoms,” she said.

The morning anchor said in late January, more than 16 days ago, she had a tickle in her throat, a light, dry, hoarse cough, and body aches.

Ad

The body aches are what she said stood out to her and that’s when she went to get her first COVID-19 test.

“I took my son, family members and called work and went and got tested,” she said.

By the next day, she said, didn’t have symptoms, although she knew she had to quarantine.

“I am sitting at home, sitting this virus out,” Birch said.

Just wanted to let everyone know that I tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. I am feeling great and experiencing... Posted by Jacey Birch on Friday, January 29, 2021

Birch said she isn’t sure when Local 10 viewers will see her back on the air, but she is eager to get back to work.

“Local 10 has a policy that I have two negative tests before I return. That’s for the safety of everyone in the building.” Birch said on Sunday she tested negative and on Monday tested positive. Another test on Tuesday was negative, but the Wednesday test was positive.

“I need two consecutive negative tests before I come into the building. That’s the station’s policy and that’s what I’m waiting for,” Birch said.

When asked what she’s learned from her experience, Birch said that it’s important to follow the experts and the science.

Ad

“The thing I learned the most is how much we don’t know. I barely had any symptoms and I stayed home and I stayed healthy. The reason why we are following the science, what the experts tell us, it’s all we know to fight the virus. There are so many ways you can get it where you don’t even realize it.”

Her advice? “Follow the rules and try your best. Exercise, get rest, drink a lot of water. We’re hopefully at the end of this marathon we’re running. I know I was doing everything I was asked to do, but sometimes you don’t know how you are going to contract the virus, how long you’re going to have it, or how long you are going to suffer from it.”

RELATED: Local 10 Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis shares her story of her battle against the coronavirus.