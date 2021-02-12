Miami-Dade pastor spreads apocalyptic lies about COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI – Rev. Albert Ixchu is facing criticism for telling his parishioners that the COVID-19 vaccines are related to the Antichrist’s “666″ mark of the beast and the work of Satan.

“COVID-19 could mean a certificate of identification,” Ixchu said in Spanish during a recent service at the Iglesia Fraternidad de Fe, which he co-founded in deep south Miami-Dade County.

There is nothing scarier in Evangelism. As prophesied by the Bible, the mark is for the followers of an opponent of Christ that will appear before the end of the world.

Religious leaders worldwide have been discussing the spiritual implications of the coronavirus pandemic, but most have agreed that saving lives through science and evidence is a priority even though the vaccine had an indirect link to cells derived from aborted fetuses.

Rev. Ryan Burge wasn’t surprised about the misinformation in Miami-Dade. The assistant professor at Eastern Illinois University said research shows Evangelicals have a high propensity to engage in conspiratorial thinking.

“There has always been a deep skepticism of government and COVID has really made that worst,” Burge said.

According to the National Association of Evangelicals, they are more than twice as likely as the general public to say that science and religion are in conflict.

There is a movement fighting that trend. Rev. Greg Laurie, a megachurch pastor from California, is among the many Evangelical leaders who disagree with the apocalyptical association. He tested positive for COVID-19 late last year and said the pandemic is a time to look for Christ; not for the antichrist.

Deborah Haarsma is the president of The Biologos Foundation, a Christian advocacy group aiming to raise awareness about “the harmony” between science and biblical faith. The foundation compiled a list of about 2,700 Christian leaders who support scientists doing crucial biomedical research on COVID-19.

“Over the summer we saw increasing amounts of conspiracy theories circulating and we wanted to show that there are members of the Christian community and many others who support the public health measures,” Haarsma told DW late last year.

Ixchu’s controversial sermon first made headlines on The Miami Herald, as his misinformation allegedly began to impact the vaccination campaign in Homestead. He may not be the only pastor doing this in South Florida.

During the controversial sermon in Miami-Dade, Ixchu also told parishioners the public health measures during the pandemic were a form of psychological conditioning.

“They’re conditioning you. Right? And what’s interesting is, in various places you go, and they take your temperature, where are they taking your temperature? On the forehead,” Ixchu said. “See how terrible?”

His apocalyptic narrative was not original. Rev. Jack Hibbs, the founder of a megachurch in California and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, had a similar sermon in December.

“Don’t be tricked into thinking, ‘Oh my goodness the vaccine’s come in, and that’s the mark of the beast,’” Hibbs said during a sermon, according to Newsweek. “It’s not the mark of the beast. It’s conditioning you for it.”

Burge said the conspiracies were spreading online, as the pandemic was politicized during the presidential election. Yahoo later reported, “some evangelicals fear the mark of the beast from a coronavirus vaccine” and the Oklahoman followed with “No, the COVID vaccine is not the mark of the beast.”

