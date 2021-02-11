Florida reports 8,525 new COVID-19 cases, 174 more resident deaths Thursday

Florida health officials confirmed 8,525 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and another 174 resident deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus.
The state has now verified 1,806,805 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 28,382 resident deaths, according to the department of health.
Another 489 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19, and there have been at least 75,454 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state since the start of the outbreak.
Deaths verified in the past day include 19 in Miami-Dade County, 16 in Broward County and eight in Palm Beach County.
Florida has also now verified at least 343 cases of the COVID-19 variant that emerged from the United Kingdom and is believed to be a more contagious strain. That’s the highest number for any state in the country, according to the CDC.
At least 2,165,911 people have been vaccinated in Florida, with 891,741 people in the state getting both shots that are needed. Miami-Dade has had 212,122 people vaccinated, Broward has had 181,572 and Monroe 8,354, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.
The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 6.20%.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 389,519 (+1,579)
Deaths: 5,081 (+19)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.64%
BROWARD
Cases: 182,419 (+992
Deaths: 2,218 (+16)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.88%
MONROE
Cases: 5528 (+13)
Deaths: 42 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.50%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 112,964 (+597)
Deaths: 2,302 (+8)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.93%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 107.5 million. There have been more than 2.3 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has confirmed over 27.3 million cases and has had more than 472,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Feb. 11: 8,525
- Feb. 10: 7,537
- Feb. 9: 7,023
- Feb. 8: 5,737
- Feb. 7: 6,624
- Feb. 6: 7,468
- Feb. 5: 11,543
- Feb. 4: 7,711
- Feb. 3: 6,979
- Feb. 2: 10,533
- Feb. 1: 5,730
- Jan. 31: 7,788
- Jan. 30: 15,019
- Jan. 29: 10,976
- Jan. 28: 11,423
- Jan. 27: 8,408
- Jan. 26: 9,594
- Jan. 25: 8,720
- Jan. 24: 9,535
- Jan. 23: 12,311
- Jan. 22: 13,719
- Jan. 21: 12,873
- Jan. 20: 11,914
- Jan. 19: 9,816
- Jan. 18: 8,002
- Jan. 17: 11,093
- Jan. 16: 12,119
- Jan. 15: 16,875
- Jan. 14: 13,720
- Jan. 13: 13,990
- Jan. 12: 14,896
- Jan. 11: 11,576
- Jan. 10: 12,313
- Jan. 9: 15,445
- Jan. 8: 19,530
- Jan. 7: 19,816
- Jan. 6: 17,783
- Jan. 5: 15,431
- Jan. 4: 11,256
- Jan. 3: 10,603
- Jan. 2: 31,518* (includes cases from Jan. 1)
- Jan. 1: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 31: 17,192
- Dec. 30: 13,871
- Dec. 29: 12,075
- Dec. 28: 8,198
- Dec. 27: 7,391
- Dec. 26: 17,042* (includes cases from Dec. 25)
- Dec. 25: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 24: 13,147
- Dec. 23: 11,384
- Dec. 22: 10,434
- Dec. 21: 11,015
- Dec. 20: 8,401
- Dec. 19: 11,682
- Dec. 18: 13,000
- Dec. 17: 13,148
- Dec. 16: 11,541
- Dec. 15: 9,411
- Dec. 14: 8,452
- Dec. 13: 8,958
- Dec. 12: 10,577
- Dec. 11: 11,699
- Dec. 10: 11,335
- Dec. 9: 9,592
- Dec. 8: 7,985
- Dec. 7: 7,711
- Dec. 6: 8,436
- Dec. 5: 10,431
- Dec. 4: 10,177
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 27: 17,344* (includes cases from Nov. 26)
- Nov. 26: State provided no updated information
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
