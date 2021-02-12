2 men arrested after turnpike chase, bail out, FHP says

Florida Highway Patrol tried to stop a reckless driver when two men got out of the car and took off. Troopers caught up with them shortly after.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A large police perimeter was set up in Southwest Miami Dade after a police chase and crash around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident started on the Florida Turnpike in the area of Southwest 112 Avenue when a trooper tried to stop a reckless driver who sped away.

According to FHP, the driver then crashed into a FedEx truck at the intersection of Southwest 272nd Street and 137th Ave.

Two people in the car bailed out and and ran into a nearby residential complex. People said they saw the men knocking on doors at the South Pointe Apartments and called police.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and both men were caught shortly after.