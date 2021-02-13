3 people dead, 1 injured after car plunges into canal near Homestead International Speedway

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – 3 people are dead and 1 injured after a series of events early Saturday that led to a car ending up in a canal in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police Detective Eric Rodriguez, the initial investigation shows that around 3 a.m. officers saw a dark colored vehicle that cut off a marked Homestead patrol car. As officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off.

Rodriguez said that around 4 a.m., the vehicle was seen again. When police started to chase the car, the driver took off for a second time.

At 5 a.m., Homestead police received information that a car was seen in a canal off East Palm Drive, west of 142nd Ave.,

Miami-Dade fire rescue responded and pulled three people out of the car. One victim was transported to Jackson South, with the other two being taken to Homestead Hospital. All three later died.

Around 9 a.m., police said they found a fourth victim on land, not far from where the car went into the canal.

The victim was taken to Jackson South where they remain in stable condition. Two died at Homestead Hospital while the third was transported also to Jackson South, where that person died.

Victims include 3 males and 1 female whose names and ages have not been released pending family notification.

At this time, investigators do not know who was driving the car.

A roadblock has been set up on the corner of East Palm Drive and SW 142nd Avenue remains Saturday.

The scene of the investigation is near Homestead-Miami Speedway.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.)