Police investigating reports of gunshots near gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Heavy police presence is still on site at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

Authorities are investigating after neighbors told Local 10 News they heard gunshots Saturday morning.

The Valero gas station is located near Northwest 79th Street and 13th Court.

Officers had the entire gas station taped off, with no one allowed in or out except from police.

Resident Carlos Frometa lives next to the gas station and told Local 10 News’ Annaliese Garcia he heard what sounded like three gun shots.

Other witnesses said they heard the apparent gunfire around 7:15 a.m.

Police are continue to investigate.

(This is a developing story. Local 10 News and Local10.com will continue to update this story.)