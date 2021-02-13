Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex residents frustrated by frequent car break-ins

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Smashed windows and tens of thousands of dollars in damage was left behind after 11 cars were broken into at Woodsdale Oaks apartment complex on Northwest 49th Avenue.

One man told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer he’s lived there for a year and a half and has now seen mass car vandalism like this happen four times.

The complex is east of the Florida Turnpike.

“This place, I don’t know what we can do with this place,” said the man, who did not want to reveal his identity.

The criminals have stolen credit cards and cash from glove compartments, leaving hefty bills for frustrated owners to get their cars.

Another resident told Local 10 a woman had $500 worth of damage done to the interior of her car. After checking her bank account, she discovered that they stole a credit card and were making large purchases.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.