Single-engine plane lands next to Sawgrass Expressway causing southbound lanes to close

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A plane was forced to land on the Sawgrass Expressway Saturday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 172 landed on the service road adjacent to the expressway at 11:40 a.m.

Two people were on board, per the FAA. Their condition is unknown and their identities have yet to be released.

The southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway were closed by officials.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers quickly responded to the scene, which was next to the Sample Road exit.

According to FHP, the plane cannot be removed until the NTSB gives the okay.