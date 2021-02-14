Police: 1 person killed, another injured after shooting at BB&T bank in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a BB&T bank in Kendall.

Miami-Dade police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Southwest 137th Avenue near Kendall Drive. Another person ran away from the scene and is still at large.

Police told Local 10 that the victim was using the drive-thru teller at the bank, then had some sort of confrontation with another person, which led to a shootout.

Police are still looking for the third person, who they believe is “armed and dangerous.”

If you were in the area around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade police are asking if you have any information to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.