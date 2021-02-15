2 people dead after crash on I-95 near Miami Gardens Drive exit

Two people died after a crash on I-95 near Miami Gardens Drive.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are looking into a deadly crash that happened on I-95 near Miami Gardens Monday.

Authorities have said that two people were killed in the wreck.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the southbound express lanes near the exit for Miami Gardens Drive.

The accident involved a Dodge pickup truck and a Saturn sedan, troopers said.

Two occupants who were inside the Saturn died at the scene, according to authorities.

The southbound express lanes were closed following the crash.