MIAMI, Fla. – The driver of a Jaguar that went off a road in the Little River neighborhood escaped with minor injuries despite how severe the crash appeared.

Miami-Dade Police said the driver ran off the road early Sunday morning, then smashed through a fence before slamming into a building at Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 75th Street.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway to find out what caused the crash.