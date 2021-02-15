79ºF

Local News

Florida reports 3,615 new coronavirus cases, smallest increase since Halloween

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

In this Jan. 27 file photo, Chief Pharmacy Officer Venessa Goodnow opens a freezer containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Hospital in Miami. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Miami's largest hospital starts with the delivery of frozen glass vials that arrive with armed guards. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida’s health department confirmed 3,615 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which represents the smallest day-to-day increase in the state since Oct. 31.

An additional 155 resident deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus were reported Monday.

The state has now verified 1,830,988 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 28,934 resident deaths, according to health department data.

Another 500 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19, and there have been at least 76,219 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state since the start of the outbreak.

Deaths verified in the past day include 15 in Miami-Dade County, 10 in Broward County and 27 in Palm Beach County.

Florida has also now verified at least 379 cases of the COVID-19 variant that emerged from the United Kingdom and is believed to be a more contagious strain. That’s the highest number for any state in the country, according to the CDC.

[ INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County | Broward County | Vaccine numbers by county]

At least 2,355,792 people have been vaccinated in Florida, with 1,082,141 people in the state getting both shots that are needed. Miami-Dade has had 231,396 people vaccinated, Broward has had 200,486 and Monroe 9,317, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.

NOTE: Positivity rates have not yet been posted today. This story will be updated.

A look at the statewide positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases across Florida over the past two weeks.
A look at the statewide positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases across Florida over the past two weeks. (WPLG)

County by county

MIAMI-DADE

Cases: 394,492 (+521)

Deaths: 5,185 (+15)

BROWARD

Cases: 185,310 (+537)

Deaths: 2,266 (+10)

MONROE

Cases: 5,593 (+13)

Deaths: 42 (unchanged)

PALM BEACH

Cases: 114,800 (+333)

Deaths: 2,349 (+27)

For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.

Latest totals

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 108.9 million. There have been more than 2.4 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has confirmed over 27.6 million cases and has had more than 485,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.

Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:

  • Feb. 15: 3,615
  • Feb. 14: 5,436
  • Feb. 13: 7,515
  • Feb. 12: 7,617
  • Feb. 11: 8,525
  • Feb. 10: 7,537
  • Feb. 9: 7,023
  • Feb. 8: 5,737
  • Feb. 7: 6,624
  • Feb. 6: 7,468
  • Feb. 5: 11,543
  • Feb. 4: 7,711
  • Feb. 3: 6,979
  • Feb. 2: 10,533
  • Feb. 1: 5,730
  • Jan. 31: 7,788
  • Jan. 30: 15,019
  • Jan. 29: 10,976
  • Jan. 28: 11,423
  • Jan. 27: 8,408
  • Jan. 26: 9,594
  • Jan. 25: 8,720
  • Jan. 24: 9,535
  • Jan. 23: 12,311
  • Jan. 22: 13,719
  • Jan. 21: 12,873
  • Jan. 20: 11,914
  • Jan. 19: 9,816
  • Jan. 18: 8,002
  • Jan. 17: 11,093
  • Jan. 16: 12,119
  • Jan. 15: 16,875
  • Jan. 14: 13,720
  • Jan. 13: 13,990
  • Jan. 12: 14,896
  • Jan. 11: 11,576
  • Jan. 10: 12,313
  • Jan. 9: 15,445
  • Jan. 8: 19,530
  • Jan. 7: 19,816
  • Jan. 6: 17,783
  • Jan. 5: 15,431
  • Jan. 4: 11,256
  • Jan. 3: 10,603
  • Jan. 2: 31,518* (includes cases from Jan. 1)
  • Jan. 1: State provided no updated information
  • Dec. 31: 17,192
  • Dec. 30: 13,871
  • Dec. 29: 12,075
  • Dec. 28: 8,198
  • Dec. 27: 7,391
  • Dec. 26: 17,042* (includes cases from Dec. 25)
  • Dec. 25: State provided no updated information
  • Dec. 24: 13,147
  • Dec. 23: 11,384
  • Dec. 22: 10,434
  • Dec. 21: 11,015
  • Dec. 20: 8,401
  • Dec. 19: 11,682
  • Dec. 18: 13,000
  • Dec. 17: 13,148
  • Dec. 16: 11,541
  • Dec. 15: 9,411
  • Dec. 14: 8,452
  • Dec. 13: 8,958
  • Dec. 12: 10,577
  • Dec. 11: 11,699
  • Dec. 10: 11,335
  • Dec. 9: 9,592
  • Dec. 8: 7,985
  • Dec. 7: 7,711
  • Dec. 6: 8,436
  • Dec. 5: 10,431
  • Dec. 4: 10,177
  • Dec. 3: 10,870
  • Dec. 2: 9,994
  • Dec. 1: 8,847
  • Nov. 30: 6,658
  • Nov. 29: 7,363
  • Nov. 28: 6,277
  • Nov. 27: 17,344* (includes cases from Nov. 26)
  • Nov. 26: State provided no updated information
  • Nov. 25: 8,376
  • Nov. 24: 8,555
  • Nov. 23: 6,331
  • Nov. 22: 6,586
  • Nov. 21: 8,410
  • Nov. 20: 9,085
  • Nov. 19: 9,085
  • Nov. 18: 7,925
  • Nov. 17: 7,459
  • Nov. 16: 4,663
  • Nov. 15: 10,105
  • Nov. 14: 4,544
  • Nov. 13: 6,933
  • Nov. 12: 5,607
  • Nov. 11: 5,838
  • Nov. 10: 4,353
  • Nov. 9: 3,924
  • Nov. 8: 6,820
  • Nov. 7: 4,452
  • Nov. 6: 5,245
  • Nov. 5: 6,257
  • Nov. 4: 4,423
  • Nov. 3: 4,637
  • Nov. 2: 4,651
  • Nov. 1: 4,865
  • Oct. 31: 2,331
  • Oct. 30: 5,592
  • Oct. 29: 4,198
  • Oct. 28: 4,115
  • Oct. 27: 4,298
  • Oct. 26: 3,377
  • Oct. 25: 2,385
  • Oct. 24: 4,471
  • Oct. 23: 3,689
  • Oct. 22: 5,557
  • Oct. 21: 2,145
  • Oct. 20: 3,662
  • Oct. 19: 1,707
  • Oct. 18: 2,539
  • Oct. 17: 4,044
  • Oct. 16: 3,449
  • Oct. 15: 3,356
  • Oct. 14: 2,883
  • Oct. 13: 2,725
  • Oct. 12: 1,533
  • Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
  • Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
  • Oct. 9: 2,908
  • Oct. 8: 3,306
  • Oct. 7: 2,582
  • Oct. 6: 2,251
  • Oct. 5: 1,415
  • Oct. 4: 1,844
  • Oct. 3: 2,811
  • Oct. 2: 2,660
  • Oct. 1: 2,628
  • Sept. 30: 1,948
  • Sept. 29: 3,266
  • Sept. 28: 738
  • Sept. 27: 1,882
  • Sept. 26: 2,795
  • Sept. 25: 2,847
  • Sept. 24: 2,541
  • Sept. 23: 2,590
  • Sept. 22: 2,470
  • Sept. 21: 1,685
  • Sept. 20: 2,521
  • Sept. 19: 3,573
  • Sept. 18: 3,204
  • Sept. 17: 3,255
  • Sept. 16: 2,355
  • Sept. 15: 3,116
  • Sept. 14: 1,736
  • Sept. 13: 2,431
  • Sept. 12: 3,190
  • Sept. 11: 3,650
  • Sept. 10: 2,583
  • Sept. 9: 2,056
  • Sept. 8: 1,823
  • Sept. 7: 1,838
  • Sept. 6: 2,564
  • Sept. 5: 3,656
  • Sept. 4: 3,198
  • Sept. 3: 3,571
  • Sept. 2: 2,402
  • Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
  • Aug. 31: 1,885
  • Aug. 30: 2,583
  • Aug. 29: 3,197
  • Aug. 28: 3,815
  • Aug. 27: 3,269
  • Aug. 26: 3,220
  • Aug. 25: 2,673
  • Aug. 24: 2,258
  • Aug. 23: 2,974
  • Aug. 22: 4,311
  • Aug. 21: 4,684
  • Aug. 20: 4,555
  • Aug. 19: 4,115
  • Aug. 18: 3,838
  • Aug. 17: 2,678
  • Aug. 16: 3,779
  • Aug. 15: 6,532
  • Aug. 14: 6,148
  • Aug. 13: 6,236
  • Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
  • Aug. 11: 5,831
  • Aug. 10: 4,155
  • Aug. 9: 6,229
  • Aug. 8: 8,502
  • Aug. 7: 7,686
  • Aug. 6: 7,650
  • Aug. 5: 5,409
  • Aug. 4: 5,446
  • Aug. 3: 4,752
  • Aug. 2: 7,104
  • Aug. 1: 9,642
  • July 31: 9,007
  • July 30: 9,956
  • July 29: 9,446
  • July 28: 9,230
  • July 27: 8,892
  • July 26: 9,344
  • July 25: 12,199
  • July 24: 12,444
  • July 23: 10,249
  • July 22: 9,785
  • July 21: 9,440
  • July 20: 10,347
  • July 19: 12,478
  • July 18: 10,328
  • July 17: 11,466
  • July 16: 13,965
  • July 15: 10,181
  • July 14: 9,194
  • July 13: 12,624
  • July 12: 15,300
  • July 11: 10,360
  • July 10: 11,433
  • July 9: 8,935
  • July 8: 9,989
  • July 7: 7,347
  • July 6: 6,336
  • July 5: 10,059
  • July 4: 11,458
  • July 3: 9,488
  • July 2: 10,109
  • July 1: 6,563
  • June 30: 6,093
  • June 29: 5,266
  • June 28: 8,530
  • June 27: 9,585
  • June 26: 8,942
  • June 25: 5,004
  • June 24: 5,511
  • June 23: 3,289
  • June 22: 2,926
  • June 21: 3,494
  • June 20: 4,049
  • June 19: 3,822
  • June 18: 3,207
  • June 17: 2,610
  • June 16: 2,783
  • June 15: 1,758
  • June 14: 2,016
  • June 13: 2,581
  • June 12: 1,902
  • June 11: 1,698
  • June 10: 1,371
  • June 9: 1,096

