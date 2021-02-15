Jared Moskowitz, Florida official overseeing COVID-19 response, resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A top Florida official responsible for his state’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak is stepping down.

Jared Moskowitz heads Florida’s Division of Emergency Management and has overseen much of the state’s response to the outbreak.

He told the USA Today Network that an official announcement of his departure is expected Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Moskowitz, who was raised in South Florida and graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, said he won’t be leaving the job immediately but will stay on to allow for a “gradual transition.”

Moskowitz, 40, is a Democrat and former member of the state House.

He assumed the role shortly after the Republican governor took office in 2018.

“My kids are 7 and 4. When I started this job, they were 5 and 2,” Moskowitz told the USA Today Network. “I’ve been in this job for 50% of my younger one’s life.”

Ad

Moskowitz’s work in public service began in 2006 when at age 25 he was elected to the Parkland City Commission while he was studying law at Nova Southeastern University, according to his bio on the state’s emergency management website. He also served as a state representative for District 97 — representing Coral Springs, Tamarac, Sunrise and Plantation — from 2012-2019.

Local 10 News added supplementary information to this report.